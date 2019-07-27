Clear

Off-duty Los Angeles police officer dies after shooting

Article Image

Los Angeles police officer Juan Diaz died following a shooting that occurred while he was off-duty, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and Dakin Andone, CNN

A Los Angeles police officer died on Saturday following a shooting that occurred while he was off-duty, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Juan Diaz was one of two victims who suffered gunshot wounds and were found by an officer shortly before 1 a.m. local time Saturday, the department said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The LAPD later confirmed Diaz had died as a result of the shooting, calling him "a dedicated public servant and Angeleno that put service to others above all else."

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, but authorities are investigating. According to CNN affiliate KABC, the second victim was wounded but is expected to survive. No arrests have been made, KABC said.

Diaz was last assigned to the LAPD's Professional Standards Bureau, according to another department statement, which called him a hero.

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Diaz's death a "senseless murder" and promised the his family and friends that authorities will "never tire until we find and prosecute the vicious criminals responsible for this horrific tragedy."

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a police union, did not identify Diaz but said in a statement, "We mourn the loss of our brother and we will always remember his service and sacrifice to the Los Angeles Police Department and the residents of our city."

The union went on to "urge the Chief of Police to utilize every available Department resource to ensure the coward and his accomplices who are responsible for this heinous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather