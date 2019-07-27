Clear

CNN's Victor Blackwell defends Baltimore from Trump's 'infested' tweets

Article Image

CNN's Victor Blackwell became emotional while responding to President Donald Trump's tweets calling Rep. Elijah Cummings' (D-MD) district a "very dangerous & filthy place" and calls out the President's repeated use of the word "infested" while attacking minority lawmakers.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019
Posted By: CNN Staff

President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat, referring to his district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Cummings' district includes Baltimore, the hometown of CNN anchor Victor Blackwell. Blackwell addressed the President's tweets on Saturday morning's edition of Newsroom.

Here's a transcript of what he said:

This morning the President attacked another member of Congress on Twitter. This time, it's House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.

He wrote this: "Cummings' district is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place. No human being would want to live there."

"Infested." That's usually reserved for references to rodents and insects, but we've seen the president invoke 'infestation' to criticize lawmakers before. You see a pattern here?

Just two weeks ago, President Trump attacked four minority congresswomen: "Why don't they go back to the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Reminder, three of them were born here, all of them are American.

Infested, he says.

A week before his inauguration, January 2017: "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart, not to mention crime infested."

Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times. He's insulted thousands of people, many different types of people. But when he tweets about infestation, it's about black and brown people.

September 2014, at the height of an urgent health emergency: "Why are we sending thousands of ill-trained soldiers into Ebola infested areas of Africa! Bring the plague to the U.S.? Obama is so stupid."

Infested, he says.

"There's a revolution going on in California. So many sanctuary areas want out of this ridiculous, crime infested and breeding concept."

Infested, he says.

The President says about Congressman Cummings' district that no human would want to live there. You know who did, Mr. President? I did, from the day I was brought home from the hospital to the day I left for college, and a lot of people I care about still do.

There are challenges, no doubt. But people are proud of their community. I don't want to sound self-righteous, but people get up and go to work there. They care for their families there. They love their children, who pledge allegiance to the flag just like people who live in districts of congressmen who support you, sir.

They are Americans, too.

