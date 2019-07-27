Clear

Twin 1-year-olds died after being left in a hot car for 8 hours. Their father has been charged, New York police say

Article Image

Twin 1-year-old babies died Friday after they were left in a car for eight hours in New York, police said. The children's 39-year-old father, Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, Josh Girsky and Tatyana Bellamy-Walker, CNN

Twin 1-year-old babies died Friday after they were left in a car for eight hours in New York, police said.

The New York Police Department said in a news release the boy and girl were found unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat of a Honda sedan in the Bronx. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children's 39-year-old father, Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide, NYPD said.

While the twins were in the car, the father was at work at a nearby VA hospital, officials said.

Friday's temperatures in the area reached a high of the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the twins' cause of death, police said. They were identified as Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez of Rockland County.

Rodriguez is a social worker at the hospital, his friend, Temple Barros, 41, told CNN.

Barros said Rodriguez and his wife celebrated the twins' birthday this month.

"We had a huge birthday for them," Barros, the manager of an indoor skydiving business, said. "We had bounce houses, bubble machines. They went all out. They even had portable air condition machines to keep people cool.

"He's always been an amazing father. Whatever they need, he'll go out and get it."

He said the family has a "very bright" older daughter. The mother is "not believing what happened," he said. "Their parenting is amazing. I'm at a loss."

Barros added, "I literally just saw the twins a night before. Their daughter was waving at me in the window."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather