Clear

Attack on civilian employee of Baltimore police captured on video

Article Image

Authorities in Baltimore are looking for three suspects in connection with an attack on a civilian employee of the Baltimore Police Department that was captured on a surveillance camera and sparked outrage.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Connor Spielmaker, CNN

Authorities in Baltimore are looking for three suspects in connection with an attack on a civilian employee of the Baltimore Police Department that was captured on a surveillance camera and sparked outrage.

The 59-year old victim can be seen in the surveillance footage crossing Albemarle Street as he is approached by two men and one woman, two of whom are on scooters. The footage shows the three assaulting the man, knocking off his headwear, beating him and then, police say, taking the keys to his vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspects stole the victim's vehicle, which was parked on the same block, a police press release said.

The video brought anger across the city, including from Zainab Chaudry, director of Maryland outreach for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She said the robbery may be "a possible hate crime in which the victim's religious head covering was forcibly removed before he was knocked to the ground."

Chaudry noted that the timing of the attack and the victim's religious attire indicate that he may have been returning from a morning prayer service.

The Baltimore police statement did not describe the attack as a possible hate crime.

CNN affiliate WBAL said the victim, a police crime lab technician, was released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

A reward of up to $32,000 is being offered in the case, the police department said in a tweet. Of that total, the FBI and the ATF, who have joined the investigation of the incident, each put up $5,000 for information on the identity of each suspect in the released video. Metro Crime Stoppers put up $2,000, the Baltimore police news release said. And CAIR has offered $1,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather