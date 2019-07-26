Clear

An Alabama community calls for a new animal shelter after dogs fatally attack 29 cats

Article Image

Two pit bulls at an Alabama animal shelter forced their way out of their pens and killed 29 cats overnight.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior and Dylan Miettinen, CNN

Workers at an animal shelter in southeastern Alabama came to work Thursday and were shocked to find that two of the dogs had killed 29 cats overnight.

Bill Banks, director of the Dothan Animal Shelter, told CNN affiliate WTVY that two pit bulls forced their way out of their pens and pushed hard enough against the chain-link fences of the cat area to get inside.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba told CNN that the incident will be investigated immediately and that the City Commission has since identified the need for an updated animal shelter.

"Unfortunately, tragic events sometimes fuel us to push things forward a little bit faster," he said. "I'm thinking this will do just that."

Officials at the shelter, about 110 miles southeast of Montgomery, said that the pit bulls were brought in after being found roaming Wednesday and that their futures are still uncertain.

"We are all saddened and surprised by the event that took place," Saliba said. "The safety of our animals is the top priority at the shelter."

Counseling will be available for the animal shelter workers, according to WTVY.

The name "pit bull" can encompass a number of breeds, and although they have often been genetically bred to fight, environment can have extreme effects on their behavior, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"While a dog's genetics may predispose it to behave in certain ways, genetics do not exist in a vacuum," an ASPCA statement says. "When it comes to influencing the behavior of an individual dog, factors such as housing conditions and the history of social interactions play pivotal roles in behavioral development."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Image

Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Image

The AMT Academy at VU

Image

Growing Season Update

Image

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office will need to 'reevaluate resources' ahead of the school year after Bic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather