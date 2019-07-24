Clear

This 11-year-old's family vacation turned into the trip of a lifetime when Lionel Messi showed up

Article Image

Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi invited a boy from London for a kickaround with him and his sons on a beach in Antigua.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Brian Ries, CNN

An 11-year-old's entire life was just made thanks to a trip to the beach, a soccer ball, and none other than Lionel Messi.

Mackenzie O'Neill was on a family vacation in Antigua playing soccer on the beach, which he did most days.

Then, like something out of a beer commercial, there was Messi.

The Messi held up a soccer ball -- imagine this in slow motion, the sun behind him and the ocean glistening -- and gestured to Mackenzie, asking if he wanted to play. As if Mackenzie, who plays soccer as a goalkeeper, would ever say no.

"I wasn't nervous!" he told CNN. "I was a bit shy at first but then just did what I love doing best."

The two, along with Messi's son Thiago, played soccer for about 40 minutes. The F.C. Barcelona soccer star won, fair and square, but not before Mackenzie got two goals on him.

"It was incredible to see him move," Mackenzie said. "He wasn't bothered about actually playing, but the best part was I almost but megged him!"

Yeah, best vacation ever for sure.

Messi didn't speak much English, Mackenzie said, but his wife translated for him. And it wasn't just the one shootaround -- Mackenzie hung out with Messi and his family for a couple days while their stays in Antigua overlapped.

Other kids tried to play with Messi but, alas, it was a no-go. Not everyone is as lucky as Mackenzie.

On Messi's last day in Antigua, Mackenzie played one last time with Thiago while Messi stood off to the side, watching.

"He looked like he was just happy to see his kid playing normally with another kid," Mackenzie said.

Cue the awwwwwwwwwww.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny, with mild temperatures ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Buy a Blizzard, help a great cause

Image

Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

Image

3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

Image

City and county workers take part in high voltage safety demonstration

Image

#GlitterLikeOaklee

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list

Image

Catholic Charities set to receive grant to fight hunger

Image

Students wrap up their summer with Camp Invention

Image

Local hospital receives tool to help families of still-born babies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather