Happy 50th birthday Jennifer Lopez!

Naturally, Jennifer Lopez got her dance on in honor of her milestone birthday.

The singer/actress/anything else she wants to do turns 50 Wednesday, as unbelievable as that seems.

Remember when 50 was considered grandma old?

Not anymore. And Lopez is out here living her best life to prove it.

On Tuesday, the former Fly Girl posted a video of herself on her official Instagram account showing off some killer moves with two of her back up dancers.

#MOOD... Bc tomorrow's my birthday!!!!! #leoseason #itsmypartytour #july24 Feeling #happiness #gratitude #love," the caption to the video read.

She also posted a boomerang video on her Instagram stories which showed her sporting a sweatsuit with the words "It's my party" running across her backside.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez can be seen in the boomerang as well, and he offered her some birthday love over on his Instagram account with a photo featuring the couple cuddled in bed with their children from their prior relationships.

"#HappyBirthdayJLO It's your party, Jennifer!" the caption read. "Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you."

Lopez responded to the sweet posting, saying "I'm crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho..."