Clear

Happy 50th birthday Jennifer Lopez!

Article Image

Jennifer Lopez and her family celebrate her 50th birthday during her It's My Party tour.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Naturally, Jennifer Lopez got her dance on in honor of her milestone birthday.

The singer/actress/anything else she wants to do turns 50 Wednesday, as unbelievable as that seems.

Remember when 50 was considered grandma old?

Not anymore. And Lopez is out here living her best life to prove it.

On Tuesday, the former Fly Girl posted a video of herself on her official Instagram account showing off some killer moves with two of her back up dancers.

#MOOD... Bc tomorrow's my birthday!!!!! #leoseason #itsmypartytour #july24 Feeling #happiness #gratitude #love," the caption to the video read.

She also posted a boomerang video on her Instagram stories which showed her sporting a sweatsuit with the words "It's my party" running across her backside.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez can be seen in the boomerang as well, and he offered her some birthday love over on his Instagram account with a photo featuring the couple cuddled in bed with their children from their prior relationships.

"#HappyBirthdayJLO It's your party, Jennifer!" the caption read. "Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you."

Lopez responded to the sweet posting, saying "I'm crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
More sun, nice days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Image

7.24 AM Wx

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

Image

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Image

Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

Image

"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge de

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather