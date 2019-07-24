Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dance crew honors friend on 'America's Got Talent' and gets golden buzzer

Article Image

See why dance crew V. Unbeatable won a golden buzzer from guest judge Dwyane Wade on "America's Got Talent."

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

An Indian dance crew drew both gasps and a standing ovation on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night.

Each dancer with V. Unbeatable from Mumbai, India, wore shirts with the name "Vikas" on them to honor a lost member.

"Six years ago, we were doing rehearsals and suddenly the incident happened," one of the dancers explained to the panel of judges before their performance. "He fell down and his body was paralyzed. After a few weeks he passed away."

The spokesman for the group said their friend had dreamed of being on such a stage, so the 29 dancers were doing it for him.

What followed was a breath-taking act that fused dangerous acrobatics with dance, set to an upbeat song.

The judges and audience were kept on the edge of their seats.

Guest judge Dwyane Wade sat with wife Gabrielle Union, a regular judge on the show, and had her put her hand on his chest as he said "My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven't felt before."

As a former NBA player, Wade said he understood the sacrifice and practice time the troupe put in to prepare.

"Whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and said 'This is my house,'" Wade said. "And today, on this stage, this is y'all house."

He then hit the golden buzzer, which sent the group straight through to the live shows in Hollywood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
More sun, nice days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Image

7.24 AM Wx

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

Image

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Image

Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

Image

"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge de

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather