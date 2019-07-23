'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown let Luke have it on 'Men Tell All'

If you thought the show down between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker was done on "The Bachelorette," you were wrong.

The pair had some words for each other on Monday's the "Men Tell All" special.

Actually, Hannah had most of the words for the former contestant she had bounced from the show after he tried to elicit a promise from her that she wouldn't have sex with the other contestants.

"I'm so over being slut-shamed and being felt like that makes me not a woman of faith," she said.

Brown said she felt Parker had "almost weaponized" their faith against her.

"I was, at the end, threatened by the shared faith that we had," she said. "Unfortunately, the people that believe the same thing I do do that a lot sometimes, using the same words and same things we believe to call out specific things and poke."

Brown, 24, gave Parker, 24, the boot last week after they got into a heated conversation in Greece during the show's Fantasy Suite week.

For the uninitiated, the Fantasy Suite is a big deal on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" because it gives the individual couples an opportunity to spend some overnight time together, away from cameras.

Brown is a native of Alabama and a former beauty queen who felt a connection with Parker, who is from Georgia.

She also established something with some of the other men vying for her heart, which caused tension between her and Parker, who had been divisive in the house of men competing for a final rose from Brown.

So much so, he has widely been viewed as this season's villain.

Parker told Brown that while he's not a virgin, he's been abstinent for the past four years because of his religious beliefs and he wanted the same for her.

Saying he was "very confident that we're on the same page with our morals," he wanted assurances that there would be no hanky panky between Brown and the three other men left in the competition.

"I totally have all the trust in the world for you, but at the same time I just want to make sure we're on the same page," he said. "Like, if you told me you're going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home 100 percent."

This upset Brown, who ended up telling him she had had sex, "And Jesus still loves me."

On Monday's special, Parker offered Brown an apology.

"I'm sorry for making it about me and being prideful at times and making the whole process difficult for you," he said.

But he also later said Brown had told him, "Don't judge me about the fantasy suites because I won't be using that for sex," something she denied saying.

"Fantasy suites aren't used for sex Luke," Brown said. "You didn't have one, so maybe you don't know."

She said she did pay attention to what some of the other contestants told her about Parker, but wanted to make up her mind for herself.

In the end, Brown said she decided that the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with would not make her feel in the way Parker had.

"I live my life and make mistakes and sin every single day," she said. "And so do you.....that's what grace is for."