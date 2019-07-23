Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler

Article Image

Workers removing shelves and coolers from a former No Frills Supermarket in Iowa, discovered the remains of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, a former employee who had been reported missing November 28, 2009.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 5:50 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

Workers removing shelves and coolers from a former No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in January discovered a body behind one of them.

The remains were recently identified as those of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, a former employee who had been reported missing November 28, 2009.

Investigators used his parents' DNA to confirm the identity, and the clothes matched the description of his attire at the time he was reported missing, according to Council Bluffs Police Capt. Todd Weddum.

Murillo-Moncada's parents reported their son missing after he became upset and ran out of their home. They told police at the time that he was acting irrationally, possibly because of medication he was taking, Weddum said.

Officers contacted family members, other law enforcement agencies, nearby detention centers and even the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency -- he had been deported to Honduras before making his way back to the United States -- but received no information regarding his possible whereabouts.

Investigators now believe that Murillo-Moncada went to the supermarket and climbed on top of the coolers. The space was used as storage for merchandise, Weddum said, and employees would sometimes go there to hide when they wanted to take an unofficial break.

He is thought to have fallen into the 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, where he became trapped. Noise from the coolers' compressors may have concealed any attempts to call for help, according to Weddum.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and the case has been deemed an accidental death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
A pleasant stretch of weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pacers

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Clinton organization receives donation to restore fountain

Image

Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident

Image

Final VCSC community meeting

Image

Local dentist office plans trip to help people in need

Image

'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever,' locals remind the impor

Image

Investigation underway as dead and malnourished animals were found on Vermillion County property, po

Image

The heat wave is behind us, what do we have in store next?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather