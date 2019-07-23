Clear

A 21-year-old University of Mississippi student was found dead near a lake and police suspect foul play

Article Image

Alexandria Kostial, a University of Mississippi student who was found dead near Oxford over the weekend may have been a victim of foul play, according to CNN affiliate WMC.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:30 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

A 21-year-old University of Mississippi student who was found dead near Oxford over the weekend may have been a victim of foul play, according to CNN affiliate WMC.

Alexandria "Ally" Kostial's body was found by deputies on routine patrol near Sardis Lake, about 10 miles from the university in northern Mississippi, on Saturday morning, CNN affiliate KMOV reported. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, according to WMC.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Capt. John Poulos confirmed to CNN in an email that they are assisting with the investigation, and referred any additional questions about the case to that department.

The University of Mississippi Police Department and Oxford Police Department are also assisting in the case, according to WMC.

Authorities say they're following multiple leads trying to determine how Kostial ended up near the lake, WMC reported.

Kostial was working toward a bachelor's degree in marketing in the university's School of Business Administration, University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said in a statement.

"Ally was a valued member of our campus community," Sparks said. "We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time."

Anna Pasco, one of Kostial's friends, told WMC she was shocked.

"She quite possibly was the nicest human being that I've ever met," Pasco told the affiliate. "It's just hard for me because all I can think about when I see her face is what she went through, what she was thinking, what she was saying. It's hard."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Rain Ending, Then Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pacers

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Clinton organization receives donation to restore fountain

Image

Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident

Image

Final VCSC community meeting

Image

Local dentist office plans trip to help people in need

Image

'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever,' locals remind the impor

Image

Investigation underway as dead and malnourished animals were found on Vermillion County property, po

Image

The heat wave is behind us, what do we have in store next?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather