Clear

Police say a crowd took the law into their own hands, beat to death a man who stole a car with kids inside

Article Image

In an apparent act of mob justice, a man was beaten to death after he allegedly tried to steal a car with three children inside, Philadelphia police said. CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses the case with criminal defense attorney William Brennan.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

In an apparent act of mob justice, a man was beaten to death after he tried to steal a car with three children inside, Philadelphia police said.

Erik Hood, 54, drove off with the car while the children's mother and father were in a store Thursday night, police said. The parents chased down the vehicle on foot and pulled the carjacker out of the car when he got caught in traffic, police said.

Hood assaulted the father and fled, but a large crowd stopped Hood and beat him, police said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, police said.

"I'm not a fan of street justice," Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said at a press conference Friday. "I think everything should play out through us as it comes to criminal actions."

Police have video footage of the encounter and are trying to identify the people who assaulted Hood, Smith said. No arrests have been made, he said.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said prosecutors are waiting for police to complete their investigation before commenting.

The children in the vehicle were not harmed, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex set record for wins in a row

Image

'It's a stain on the soul of America...' Group gathers outside of Clay County Justice Center to prot

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

Terre Haute based bank received special recognition

Image

Chamber holds annual Light Your Way to Better Health 5K

Image

Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on a new house

Image

How hail forms

Image

Oblong one step closer to receiving Community Development Block Grant

Image

Long-time Vincennes University leader Phil Rath has passed away

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way