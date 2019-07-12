Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

People and animals evacuated as raging fire burns 3,000 acres in Maui

Article Image

A raging blaze led to evacuations of people and animals in parts of Maui as firefighters battled to keep it away from residential areas, Hawaii officials said.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 6:00 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Joe Sutton, CNN

A raging blaze led to evacuations of people and animals in parts of Maui as firefighters battled to keep it away from residential areas, Hawaii officials said.

The fire had scorched 3,000 acres in central Maui, leading to evacuations of residents of Kihei and Maalaea as it burned out of control Thursday, CNN affiliate KGMB reported. The Maui Humane Society moved its animals in crates and kennels to a nearby high school.

As darkness set in, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said firefighters would not bring it under control overnight.

"We can't fight the fire tonight. We're not going to send any firefighters into harm's way," Victorino said Thursday.

County of Maui activated its Emergency Operations Center to respond to the fire Thursday morning. By afternoon, the flames were burning out of control and emergency officials sent a mobile alert warning nearby residents to evacuate.

Oprah has a home in the county, and tweeted a local resident to confirm that she's given officials fighting the fire access to her private road. "A big mahalo to Oprah for giving Maui County access to your private road for use to assist in the Maui fire," Hawaii Gov. David Ige tweeted.

Flights at Kahului Airport were briefly diverted, but operations have returned to normal. The fire affected access to the airport, which was operating on emergency generators. The Hawaii Tourism Authority advised visitors heading to or from the airport to contact their airlines for flight status due to power issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
One More Nice Day...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Freshman

Image

TH Rex

Image

Gage Baker

Image

TH Junior City

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

Image

Fire up the grill: Homey's Que and Grill reopens after previous owner retires

Image

Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

Image

Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way