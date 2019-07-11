Clear

Denise Nickerson, Violet in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,' has died

Article Image

Denise Nickerson, best known for portraying Violet Beauregarde in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," has died at 62, according to multiple reports citing a Facebook post from her family.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Actress Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as chatty gum-chewer Violet Beauregarde in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," has died, according to multiple reports citing a Facebook post from her family.

She was 62.

Her son and daughter-in-law have said Nickerson suffered a stroke last year from which she had been unable to fully recover, according to their public family Facebook page.

CNN has attempted to reach her family.

Nickerson's last acting credit was in 1978. Prior to her exit from Hollywood, she appeared in "The Brady Bunch" and the cult television series "Dark Shadows."

Her role in the iconic Roald Dahl adaptation remains her most celebrated work.

In 2011, some of the movie's key cast members reunited for an episode of "Top Chef: Desserts," which challenged the contestants to create an edible world of wonder.

The cast reunited again in 2015 on the Today show.

At the time, Nickerson joked that doing the role didn't make her sick of chewing gum, but her dental health caused her to give it up for good.

"When did you give it up?" the interviewer asked.

"When I returned and had 13 cavities," she said.

The cast, too, reflected on the so-called Wonka effect -- the term they've assigned to the reaction they get from fans.

"Look, I mean, we are the fortunate ones. We're here. We got to really see it and experience it," Nickerson said. "The first thing people do when they find out who we are is they smile."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny and nice finish to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

One man's unique love for the Vigo County fairgrounds

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

Image

New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

Image

"It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

Image

Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

Image

Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim

Image

The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way