Clear

A teary Julianne Hough awards a golden buzzer to a 12-year-old Broadway fan on 'America's Got Talent'

Article Image

"America's Got Talent" judge Julianne Hough brought 12-year-old aspiring Broadway star Luke Islam to tears by awarding him the golden buzzer.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

A 12-year-old Broadway fanatic earned the ultimate accolade from "America's Got Talent" judge Julianne Hough: a golden buzzer.

Luke Islam of Garden City, New York, is headed straight to the show's live episodes toward the end of the season. He wowed viewers with his soulful rendition of "She Used to Be Mine," from the Sara Bareilles-penned musical "Waitress."

With a voice mature beyond his years, he soared through challenging riffs in a performance that brought the audience and all four judges to their feet. Even noted curmudgeon Simon Cowell cracked a smile as Islam conquered the ballad's high notes.

Ahead of the performance, Luke admitted to Hough that she was his favorite judge, as he'd followed her dance career with her brother, Derek.

Hough wiped away tears after his performance, praising the "essence inside [him]."

"I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dream to come true, but I don't think you need to wait that much longer because..."

She smashed the buzzer and Luke fell to the stage, crying as confetti rained down around him.

"I can't believe it," he told host Terry Crews. "I never expected something like this to happen my whole life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 104°
Robinson
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 103°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 104°
Casey
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Hot with Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Block Party Saturday Sycamore Manor 222 S 25th Street 12-3pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The final trip to Poland: Those who joined Holocaust survivor Eva Kor share their experience

Image

Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. HOT! High: 91° Feels Like: 101°

Image

Toddlers learn while playing at the Children's Museum summer camp

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North welcomes new principal

Image

$3 million project is coming to the industrial park in Vigo County

Image

Reed called up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way