You too can soon get Gaga glammed with her new beauty line

Article Image

In a surprise announcement, Lady Gaga released a video teasing her upcoming beauty line called "Haus Laboratories." Watch the trailer, featuring Lady Gaga herself.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Lady Gaga knows the world already has plenty of beauty brands. She still wants to introduce you to hers.

The pop star released a video on Tuesday announcing her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories.

"They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder," Gaga says in the video."But at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself."

Haus Laboratories says its vision is to spread kindness, bravery and creativity.

Gaga opened up on Instagram about how she struggled to embrace her inner and outer beauty when she was young. Then she discovered makeup after watching her mother put it on in the mornings.

"I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true," Gaga said. "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be."

Pre-order sales for products from the line begin July 15.

Image

'A lot of the parents aren't able to, or teaching these kind of skills at home anymore," local organ

Image

Rezoning request for proposed new jail site in Terre Haute City Council's hands

Image

Vigo County group launches PAC to support casino referendum

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum reopens after the death of its founder

Image

Hey Kevin from the fair.

Image

Vigo County business leaders launch PAC to support casino referendum

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

