Clear

An exotic-looking orange bird turned out to be a seagull covered in curry

Article Image

An exotic-looking bright orange bird was rescued after people saw him on the side of a highway, but according to an animal hospital, it was a seagull somehow covered in curry or turmeric, which prevented him from flying properly.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

An exotic-looking bright orange bird was rescued by a wildlife hospital after people saw him on the side of a highway.

It was unclear what was wrong with the feathery phoenix and animal rescuers were not sure what to expect at first.

"This is one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while!" declared a Facebook post from Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital, where the bird was taken.

According to the hospital in Buckinghamshire, UK, the bird had somehow doused himself in curry or tumeric, which prevented him from flying properly.

Vinny, named by veterinary workers in honor of the Vindaloo curry he was covered in, had a "pungent smell" but was otherwise healthy, the hospital said.

All he needed was a bath. Rescuers were finally able to clean the curry off of the herring gull after he put up a bit of a fight and covered the veterinary team in curry water.

Now that he's been thoroughly scrubbed and returned to his natural white coloring, Vinny will soon be ready to fly free, but hopefully not into anymore curry dishes.

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time a seagull needed a good cleaning after taking a curry bath.

In 2016, another seagull fell into a vat of chicken tikka masala as he tried to enjoy a meal.

That seagull was also rescued and taken to Vale Wildlife Hospital & Rehabilitation Centre in Gloucestershire, England, where he was cleaned up and released.

"We've cleaned him up and he is doing well, with no upset tummy! Hopefully he'll stick to a much more bland diet in the future!!" Lucy Kells, a veterinary nurse told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny start to the work week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Sunny and nice. Lower humidity. High: 85°

Image

Celebrating 90 Years: animals, chalk art and prizes at Vigo County Fair

Image

Fundraisers planned for second family impacted by deadly accident

Image

Deadliest month on the road

Image

Crime stoppers suspect update

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

Image

Safety tips for the Vigo County Fair

Image

Vigo County Fair Underway: Horse and Pony Show

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way