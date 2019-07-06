Clear

Happy birthday, Alelia Murphy! The oldest woman in the United States turns 114

Article Image

Alelia Murphy, considered to be the oldest living person in the US, celebrates her 114th birthday.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Nadeem Muaddi, CNN

Alelia Murphy has lived to see 114 birthdays, but this year's celebration may top them all.

To honor the oldest living woman in the United States, officials in Harlem, New York, threw her a neighborhood-wide birthday bash on Friday with a unique gift: From now on, the community will recognize July 6, her birthday, as "Alelia Murphy Appreciation Day."

State Sen. Brian Benjamin presented Murphy with a framed poster and a copy of the declaration. During his remarks, Benjamin called Murphy a "Harlem landmark" and thanked her for her contributions to the community.

Born in North Carolina in 1905, the supercentenarian -- someone who's at least 110 -- has called Harlem home since 1926, when she moved to the Manhattan borough during the peak of its cultural renaissance. Years of involvement with community organizations and the church made her a local icon.

She was widowed in 1953 and supported her two children as a seamstress for most of her life.

"She is the glue that holds this family together," her granddaughter Nefer Nekhet told CNN affiliate WPIX.

Murphy, wearing a yellow dress and crown, greeted partygoers from her wheelchair at the celebration hosted by the African American Caucus of 1199SEIU, a union of healthcare workers. She didn't speak at the event, but her family said she credits her longevity to God and "being a good person."

Murphy's daughter Rose Green said she considers her mother her best friend and sees her daily. As far as the family knows, she doesn't have any illnesses or ailments.

"I'm so proud of her and so glad to have her as long as I have," Green said.

The Gerontology Research Group verified Murphy's age. She trails the oldest person in the world, Kane Tanaka of Japan, by two years and 185 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Chances of rain his weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

Image

The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

Image

IBCA All-State

Image

Overnight: Warm and humid. Low: 73°

Image

Renovations continue at North Davies Junior and Senior High school

Image

Vigo County Parks plans to fix Irishman's Bridge

Image

Watch for Pop-Up Storms This Summer

Image

“If they’re ready to change, this is the program for them” Addiction Recovery Home for Women Opens J

Image

Man Arrested for Theft in Clinton Home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way