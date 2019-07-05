Clear

A lightning strike during a South Carolina holiday celebration leaves one person dead and 11 hurt

Article Image

A lightning strike killed one person and left several injured during a Fourth of July celebration in South Carolina.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Monica Haider, CNN

A lightning strike killed one person and left several injured during a Fourth of July celebration in South Carolina.

A tree was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon near Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County, injuring people standing under it, county Fire/EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks said.

One man went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died in the emergency room, Hucks said. He was identified as Ryan Gamble, 44, of Andrews, a town in Georgetown County.

Eleven others were injured, said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing for Tidelands Health. Three have been treated and released, and eight were admitted to the hospital.

Andrews Mayor Frank McClary was celebrating the holiday with his family when the lightning struck.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this," the mayor said. "We did lose a young man, and that is a horrible thing.

"We are going to have to be aware of what goes on with these pop-up thunderstorms."

McClary said the county has an emergency operations center that sends out early warnings, but workers there did not anticipate the storm to be as violent as it was.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Weekend Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Indiana Affected by Tornadoes, High Wi

Image

Blown tire causes gravel truck to roll over

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

Image

All You Need To Know for Friday

Image

Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby

Image

Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theift

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way