Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hundreds of baby sea turtles stole the show at a Florida beach's fireworks display

Article Image

A group a baby sea turtle hatchlings began making their way towards the ocean during Fourth of July celebrations in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Paul Murphy and Michelle Lou, CNN

People at a Florida beach Thursday night expected a fireworks display, but they were met with an even better treat.

Some baby turtles decided to put on a show of their own at Fernandina Beach.

As beachgoers watched in awe, hundreds of sea turtle hatchlings proceeded into the ocean.

"I've lived in the area for 30 years and this was my very first time ever experiencing this," Becky Finsness told CNN.

"All I know (is) one minute I'm standing there enjoying some fireworks from beach goers, and then next minute this awesome act of nature started unfolding right in front of me."

As the turtles made their way into the water, beachgoers kept their distance to allow for the reptile's safe passage, Finsness said.

"It took me a second to realize what was actually happening," Finsness said.

"Other beach goers were standing around, and as my son put it, 'It was like the splitting of the Red Sea' ... everyone took a step back and allowed the baby sea turtles to make their way to the ocean."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Hot & Humid Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Light Your Way to Better Health Glow 5k Run/Walk

Image

All You Need To Know for Friday

Image

Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby

Image

Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theift

Image

90th anniversary of the Vigo County Fair

Image

Names released in July 4th motorcycle crash in Parke County

Image

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High: 88°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way