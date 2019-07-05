Clear

A Virgin Atlantic flight makes an emergency landing in Boston after a cabin fire

Article Image

A Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London from New York City was diverted to Boston after a small fire broke out in the first class cabin, a passenger said.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Joseph and Faith Karimi, CNN

A Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London from New York City was diverted to Boston after a small fire broke out in the first class cabin Thursday night, a passenger said.

The flight's 217 passengers were safely evacuated after the emergency landing, the Massachusetts State Police said. It said the flames may have come from a passenger seat that had an electrical malfunction.

Passengers smelled smoke coming from the first class cabin "not even 30 minutes" after the plane departed John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7:30 p.m., said Cory Tanner, 28, who was aboard the flight.

The crew announced the aircraft would make an emergency landing in Boston's Logan International Airport. Tanner said a flight attendant told him the smoke was from a TV unit that caught fire in the first class cabin.

In a statement, Virgin Atlantic Airways said an incident aboard the flight led to the plane being diverted as a precaution. It did not provide any details on the cause of the fire.

"Our cabin crew are trained to a high standard and acted quickly to deal with this situation," the airline said.

Before the passengers deplaned, firefighters inspected the fire. "It was oddly calm," Tanner said. "There was no big commotion."

Passengers are waiting for a replacement aircraft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & Humid Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Alex Kor remembers his mother's legacy

Image

"This is America. It should be this way"; Thousands attend Linton Freedom Festival Parade

Image

Five new candidates set to run in Terre Haute's fall election

Image

Police release names of two teens killed in Vigo County crash

Image

One person dead after two-motorcycle crash in Parke County

Image

Remembering Eva Kor, the world takes to social media to share their memories

Image

'I would just like to say thank you. She changed my life...' Those close with Eva Kor remember the i

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Veterans are honored with handmade quilts in Montezuma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way