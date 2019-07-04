Clear

Several people stabbed at Virginia plasma center

Petersburg Police Lt. Dustin Sloan says an investigation is underway after several people were stabbed at a plasma center in the Virginia city.

Posted By: By Dave Alsup, CNN

One person is in custody after several people were stabbed Thursday inside a plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia, according to CNN affiliate WTVR.

The incident happened at the Octapharma Plasma center on Sycamore Street, police Chief Kenneth Miller told WTVR.

Petersburg is south of Richmond.

