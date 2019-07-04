Clear

Jared Lorenzen, former NFL quarterback, has died at 38

Article Image

Former New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died at the age of 38. CNN's Coy Wire has the details.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Former New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, his family said. He was 38.

In a statement to Kentucky Sports Radio, his mother, Janet Hermes, said he died Wednesday after being hospitalized for days.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jared Lorenzen would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for all of your support and prayers over the past six days," she said.

Lorenzen had been hospitalized after suffering from kidney and heart issues, the sports network's founder Matt Jones tweeted.

Lorenzen played for Kentucky before signing with the New York Giants in 2004. "We lost a great one too soon today. Our hearts are with the Lorenzen family," the University of Kentucky Football team tweeted.

Famed quarterback Eli Manning mourned the former NFL player and fellow Giant.

"Jared was a great teammate and friend," Manning said. "We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon."

The Giants described him as a "special person, and a beloved Giant."

Former Giants Coach Tom Coughlin said he taught young children football and was working hard to lose weight and get back to playing.

"It's sad to lose a kid who tried so hard to play again," Coughlin said.

Lorenzen spent about four seasons with the Giants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Unsettled Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fireworks can cause fear for your animal: How to make your pet feel safe during the celebrations

Image

Partly cloudy, scattered storms. HIGH: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Downtown Lighthouse Mission property rezoned

Image

Area planning approves jail rezoning request

Image

Hey Kevin - To be young again

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Image

Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

Image

Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way