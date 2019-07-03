Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Texas teen mows an American flag design into his lawn in honor of soldier

Article Image

Cameron Jones, 17, mowed an American flag into his own front lawn to commemorate the death of his friend and Army Pfc. Kevin Christian.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

A north Texas teen is honoring his friend, an Army soldier, with a tribute that can be seen from above.

Cameron James, 17, of Haslet, Texas, mowed a giant American flag into the front lawn of his family's home Monday. It was in honor of his friend, Army Pfc. Kevin Christian.

Christian, 21, died by suicide last month while deployed along the Arizona/Mexico border, according to Dr. Greg Hess, Pima County chief medical examiner. James knew Christian when they were in Boy Scouts together and they became close friends.

"He was just a role model for me," James told CNN affiliate KTVT. "So I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him."

James' dad, Jon, had previously mentioned the idea of mowing the flag for the Fourth of July -- but the idea never came together.

"I guess Cameron remembered the request and asked if he could do the flag this year on our lawn in honor of his friend," his mother, Amy, said.

The stripes of the American flag were made by using different settings on the lawn mower and then a weed eater was used to make the stars. Cameron's brother Daniel, 11, pitched in to help and it took them about four hours to complete the flag design.

"I'm very proud of my son and his thoughtfulness,"said Amy James. "As the daughter of an Army man, the niece of a Navy man, and the granddaughter of an Air Force man, his memorial made me feel that he was honoring not only Kevin, but all of the servicemen stationed at home and abroad."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

Image

Richland County Animal Facility issues

Image

Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of f

Image

Brazil man accused of crashing into a street sweeper while driving drunk

Image

North Carolina man found guilty on first-degree murder charges for killing Crawford County woman

Image

'...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with

Image

Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way