Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Great white sharks are invading Cape Cod just in time for the Fourth of July

Article Image

This video shows a curious shark swimming near the GoPro of researchers on a research trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

Some fin is in the water in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Locals are bracing for an influx of tourists to flock to Cape Cod for the Fourth of July weekend, and they may have a few extra visitors joining them in the water.

In the past week, researchers have tagged 12 great white sharks near Cape Cod Bay. While sharks have always been a part of the waters near Cape Cod's marine environment, researchers have seen their numbers grow over the years.

White sharks were designated as a protected species in federal waters beginning in 1997, and Massachusetts designated them as a protected species in state waters beginning in 2005. Combine the protected status of sharks along with the growing seal population and it was only a matter of time before their numbers grew.

In the 1880s, there was a bounty program that led to the near extinction of the seal population in the area, but that program ended in the late 1960s. After the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which protects marine animals, was enacted in 1972, the seal population exploded after gray seals recolonized in the area.

And wherever seals are, sharks naturally follow.

Last September, Massachusetts suffered its first shark fatality in over 80 years when 26-year-old Arthur Medici was killed while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

According to the Florida Museum's 2018 International Shark Attack File, there were 130 incidents of shark-human interactions last year. Of those 130 incidents, 66 were confirmed to be unprovoked shark attacks with four total fatalities. The odds of being killed by a shark is 1 in 3,748,067, and there is a higher risk of being killed by fireworks, lightning, stroke or heart disease.

Even so, beachgoers must be cautious when entering the waters in Cape Cod Bay.

In order to protect beachgoers, more landlines have been added to combat poor cell service. There are also shark warning signs and beachside emergency boxes that contain a tourniquet, eye protection, gloves and trauma dressings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

Image

Richland County Animal Facility issues

Image

Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of f

Image

Brazil man accused of crashing into a street sweeper while driving drunk

Image

North Carolina man found guilty on first-degree murder charges for killing Crawford County woman

Image

'...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with

Image

Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way