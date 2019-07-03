Clear

What is the #BottleCapChallenge and why is everyone doing it now?

Article Image

John Mayer, Jason Statham, Ellie Goulding take viral challenge, plus Pharrell helps kids and a "Knives Out" preview.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 9:10 AM
By Leah Asmelash and Brian Ries, CNN

Have your kids started kicking random bottles recently? If not, they may start soon, thanks to the latest viral internet challenge: the bottle cap challenge.

Here's how it works: The cap is placed on top of the bottle and is loosely twisted shut. The goal is to untwist the cap with a spin kick, without moving the bottle itself. The video must be shot in slow-motion for effect, of course.

The challenge started in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), and those pros made it look easy.

Here's UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway demonstrating.

You see how this could go terribly wrong for your middle schooler?

Holloway challenged singer John Mayer, who surprised skeptics (like us) with a spin kick any MMA fighter would be proud of.

If only we could see the blooper reel on that one.

Mayer then challenged actor Jason Statham, who took it on with the most dramatic facial expression ever.

Statham challenged "Aladdin" and "Sherlock Holmes" director Guy Ritchie, so stay tuned for that one.

In the meantime, here's Holloway's son, showing your kids how it's done.

It might be a good idea to put some pillows down near the TV. Just in case.

