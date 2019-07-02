Clear

The legendary Sue Bird has had it with Trump's Megan Rapinoe bashing

Article Image

Sue Bird, WNBA star and girlfriend of US Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe, defended Rapinoe in an op-ed published in The Player's Tribune amid recent criticism from President Trump.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Megan Rapinoe's girlfriend, basketball star Sue Bird published a World Cup article/ political rant / love letter defending Rapinoe and the USWNT against President Trump's recent criticisms, and it is a wild ride from start to finish.

In the Players' Tribune article, aptly titled "So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend," the Seattle Storm star goes in on President Trump for his Twitter rant about Rapinoe, who has been outspoken about not wanting to visit the White House if the USWNT win the Women's World Cup.

"I mean, some of it is kind of funny..... but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way," Bird writes. "It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn't so gross."

She says that, while she was inclined to laugh at the ridiculousness of it all, the online hate she and Rapinoe have gotten from strangers has been unsettling.

Bird won three WNBA titles (2004, 2010, 2018) and four Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).

In between President-focused clapbacks, Bird's article is just 2,900 words of pure, uncut Megan Rapinoe love. Bird says the Trump tweets and online harassment barely get to her at all.

"You just cannot shake that girl," she writes. "She's going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she's going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it."

Ultimately, Bird says, the politics and the controversy shouldn't take away from the athletic achievements of Rapinoe and the whole USWNT. Rapinoe has been absolutely critical to the USWNT's success in the tournament. She scored every single US goal in first two rounds of knockout play, notching two goals against both Spain and France for a pair of narrow 2-1 victories.

"I just think it's also really important not to forget what this is actually, first and foremost, about, you know?" she writes. "It's about a world-class athlete, operating at the absolute peak of her powers, on the absolute biggest stage that there is. It's about an athlete f*cking killing it. It's about Megan coming through."

Girlfriends and boyfriends of the world, get on Sue Bird's level.

Reactions from Rapinoe's inner circle

Bird isn't the only one stepping up to defend Rapinoe. The soccer star's father, Jim Rapinoe, told CNN's Paul Vercammen that even though he identifies as a conservative, he is proud of his daughter's political inclination.

"Megan and I don't see some things the same way," Jim Rapinoe said. "But I applaud her for taking a stance, for fighting for equality. And she will not back down from anyone when it comes to something she believes in."

"I never thought my daughter would end up in a Twitter war with President Trump," he said.

Oh, and by the way, another prominent partner of another prominent USWNT hero wants you to know something: Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach are, in fact, different people.

Glennon Doyle, wife of former UWSNT star Abby Wambach, has taken to Twitter recently to express her support for "REVOLUTIONARY BLONDE SOCCER LESBIAN GODDESS" Rapinoe (quite a quote).

"To all those congratulating me on my wife's amazing World Cup performance: thank you!" Doyle tweeted. "Just real quick- my wife is the OTHER Revolutionary Mega Goal Scoring Blonde Lesbian Soccer Bad Ass. It's okay, it's confusing. Love you! Love the lesbian bad asses. Love the soccer."

The USWNT will face England in the Womens' World Cup semifinals Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Image

New Terre Haute business first of its kind in the Wabash Valley

Image

Police release photos of Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Image

July weather outlook

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

New leadership at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

Image

City of Sullivan starts petition for Splash Pad approval

Image

Clay County Humane Society in quarantine as six cats die from feline distemper

Image

Sleeping group escape Greene County camper fire

Image

Brazil man arrested for fatal 70 crash has a history of driving violations and drug charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way