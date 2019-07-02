Clear

'You can't make a horse do something out of pressure': Pieter Devos on the secrets of his success

Article Image

2019 LGCT Miami Beach Grand Prix winner Pieter Devos is one of the tour's top riders. Just what are the secrets of his success?

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Aly Vance, CNN

Pieter Devos knows exactly what success tastes like in the Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT).

The Belgian rider leads the overall rankings at the halfway stage of this season's elite show jumping competition and stormed to victory at the Miami Grand Prix earlier in the year, riding Claire Z.

It may have been the first time Devos had returned to the winning circle since 2014, but the 33-year-old has won more than $1 million in prize money competing in the GCT.

But what are the secrets of his success?

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and video

'You listen to your horse'

As well as being a good "pilot" in the ring, Devos says success is only possible after forming a strong connection with your horse.

Such a process can't happen overnight, though, and may take up to two years to form, he says.

"You listen to your horse and feel what they're doing and you react off it," Devos told CNN's EQ equestrian show.

"It's that chemistry between you and the horse that makes you become a perfect combination."

READ: Global Champions 2019 -- Schedule and results

READ: "It's about mutual give and take: "Jessica Springsteen's secrets of success

READ: "We're both feisty, we fight for each other:" Danielle Goldstein's secrets of success

Maintaining that relationship then becomes a daily task which Devos balances with his work training, breeding and selling horses from his family stables.

More so than anything else, he knows that a happy horse will lead to vast improvements in the ring.

"You can't make a horse do something out of pressure. I think the horse must have the feeling that it's very happy to do it for you," he added.

Watch the video at the top to see Pieter Devos reveal the secrets of his success.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
The Summer-Swelter Continues...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 100°

Image

Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Image

Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Image

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Image

Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

Image

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way