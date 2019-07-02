Clear

Investigators find body of missing pregnant woman in Mississippi

A pregnant woman was found dead in Mississippi, less than a week after she disappeared, authorities said. CNN's affiliate WJTV has the latest.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Darran Simon and Chris Boyette, CNN

A pregnant woman was found dead in Mississippi on Monday, less than a week after she disappeared, authorities said.

Makayla Winston, 21, was last seen on Thursday leaving her home in Goodman, north of Jackson, Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said.

Holmes County investigators found Winston's body off Franklin Road, near Highway 17, which is located south of Lexington, March told CNN.

Winston's body will be taken to the state crime lab in Jackson to determine the cause of death, according to March.

Winston was last seen in Goodman on Thursday night, her mother, Yvetty Brown, told CNN affiliate WLBT. She had left her daughter in her parked car and was "heading to show the sonogram to the baby's father," Brown told the station.

Winston had been due to give birth on July 4, according to WLBT.

