Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lil Nas X's Pride tweets mean exactly what most people think they do

Article Image

Lil Nas X closed out Pride month with some tweets that had people thinking he's made a declaration about his sexuality.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lil Nas X closed out Pride month with some tweets that had people thinking he's made a declaration about his sexuality.

And he has.

A source close to the musician told CNN that with the posts and reference to his lyrics, Lil Nas X intended to share with his followers that he identifies as gay.

"Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," the "Old Town Road" rapper tweeted Sunday in honor of the end of Pride month, including a rainbow emoji and others.

His single "C7osure" begins with the lyrics "True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free."

"Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go," the lyrics continue. "Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old."

He also tweeted a picture of the 7 EP cover artwork, zooming in to highlight a building lit up in rainbow lights.

"Deadass thought I made it obvious," he tweeted.

The rainbow is one of the most recognizable symbols of the LGBTQ community.

So, naturally people took it to mean that the Atlanta native was sharing news about his identity with his followers, especially given the significance of the day.

Thousands of people turned out in New York City on Sunday to celebrate Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Marchers and crowds flood NYC streets to celebrate WorldPride

Lil Nas X went viral with his "Old Town Road" song which stirred controversy after it was a hit on the country charts and then removed by Billboard as being too hip-hop and not country enough.

It didn't stop him from topping the charts, however, as his song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

His tweets were met with some support, including fellow rapper JackBoy who said he "respects" Lil Nas X for coming out.

Pop culture expert Jawn Murray said he believes it will have a negative effect.

"Kudos to Lil Nas X for sharing his truth," Murray tweeted. "But he was already having a problem being Black in Country Music, now they're definitely not gonna rock with him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Hot and Stormy Week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way