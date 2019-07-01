Clear

A driver caught on video dragging a deputy with his car during a traffic stop is facing an attempted murder charge

Rocky Rudolph, 38, of Apopka, Florida, is facing three charges, including attempted murder after body camera and dashcam video showed him dragging a sheriff's deputy with his car during a traffic stop.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

A Florida man is facing a charge of attempted murder after body camera and dashcam video showed him dragging a sheriff's deputy with his car during a traffic stop.

Rocky Rudolph, 38, of Apopka, Florida, was pulled over by Seminole County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Blais Saturday.

The body camera footage released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Sunday shows the deputy and the driver having a calm, friendly interaction in the first few minutes of the traffic stop after Blais tells Rudolph he pulled him over for having tinted windows. The two men even joke with each other about the suspect's unusual name.

But things turn sour when Blais asks Rudolph if he has any marijuana in the vehicle before telling him to turn off his vehicle.

Instead, Rudolph throws the car in drive as the deputy hangs out of the window screaming for the driver to stop.

Rudolph briefly stops and Blais points a gun at him ordering him to stop the car before Rudolph pulls off again toward a highway.

Dashcam video shows the deputy fall off of the vehicle as it speeds away.

The sheriff's office searched for Rudolph following the incident and he was taken into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the department said.

Blais was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital Saturday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Rudolph is being held without bond in Seminole County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence, according to the county jail roster.

A court appearance for Rudolph is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

CNN has not determined whether Rudolph currently has legal representation in this case.

