Clear

She worried her son with autism would bother his seatmate on the plane. Instead, they ended up travel buddies.

Article Image

Landon Bjornson, has autism, and his mother was worried for him to be traveling alone. She gave her son a note to present to his seatmate on the plane. Now, that passenger considers Landon a friend.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

When her 7-year-old son had to fly solo to visit his dad, Alexa Bjornson was a little worried.

Bjornson's son, Landon Bjornson, has autism, and traveling can be difficult for him. Because the mom didn't know how Landon would fare on his own, she gave her son a note to present to the passenger next to him.

The message explained that Landon has high-functioning autism and might frequently ask "Are we there yet?" She also included $10 for the person for helping her son feel safe and comfortable.

"I thought, how do I make it so whoever's sitting next to him won't look at him as a burden but more of like, I can help this kiddo get through the day," Bjornson told CNN affiliate KATU.

Ben Pedraza ended up sitting next to Landon, but he didn't need any cash incentive to enjoy a great flight with Landon. They were heading from Las Vegas to Oregon on Thursday.

"We were cracking jokes, and after a while, he asked me to quit making dad jokes," Pedraza told KATU.

At the end of the flight, Pedraza snapped a photo with Landon and sent it to Alexa with a sweet, reassuring message.

"(Landon) did ask if we were there yet several times but he was a great travel buddy. We had a good time and played a few rounds of rock-paper-scissors," Pedraza wrote. "He's a great kid and you're a lucky mom."

Pedraza said the $10 "wasn't necessary" and that he donated it to The Autism Society in honor of Landon.

Bjornson said she is "so grateful" for Pedraza's kindness toward her son.

For parents traveling with kids who have autism, the Marcus Autism Center recommends requesting bulkhead or aisle seats, bringing items to keep children entertained, considering a visit to the airport ahead of time to become familiar with the crowds and sights, and having contingency plans for possible flight delays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot and Stormy Week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Image

New laws take effect in Indiana Monday, July 1st

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way