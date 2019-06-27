Clear

Megan Rapinoe: 'I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House'

Article Image

U.S. National Women's Team star, Megan Rapinoe, 1-On-1 around the forthcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

Megan Rapinoe isn't backing down.

The US Women's National Team forward, speaking ahead of Friday's blockbuster Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against host nation France, reiterated Thursday that she would not visit the White House.

On Tuesday, Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine, released video of Rapinoe telling a reporter in January, "I'm not going to the f*****g White House" if the US wins the Women's World Cup.

"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House -- with the exception of the expletive," Rapinoe said in Paris on Thursday. "My mom would be very upset about that.

"But I think obviously, entering with a lot of passion considering how much, you know, time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place, and hopefully the world in a better place, I don't think that I would want to go. And I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way and doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for.

"I'll just leave it at that, and I'm not interested in answering any of those questions. We can get to the real reason we're here -- which is a huge game."

There appears to be no issue on Rapinoe's stance or previous comments from US head coach Jill Ellis.

"We all support Megan," Ellis said. "She knows that, we know we have each others' backs in there. I think for our players, there's only one purpose, one mission that we're here. Comments, media, whatever, it's always been something that, you know, I think we can block out pretty easily."

The US plays France at 3 p.m. ET on Friday -- a matchup many consider worthy of a final.

Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger opt out of White House visit

In a series of tweets Wednesday, President Donald Trump claimed that sports teams "love coming to the White House" and attacked Rapinoe, saying she "should WIN first before she talks!"

"Finish the job!" Trump said.

The President then extended an invitation "win or lose" to the US Women's National Team.

"We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose," he wrote. "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear."

USA defender Ali Krieger stood by Rapinoe after Trump criticized her teammate, writing on Twitter on Wednesday, "In regards to the 'President's' tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well."

In a story released in May by Time Magazine, Alex Morgan also said she would not visit the White House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

4th of July Celebration Forest Park Brazil, Indiana

Image

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Indiana sees progress in fight against opioid epidemic

Image

Study shows a spike in suicide rates among teens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

Image

Summer is here - Chis Piper has the latest forecast

Image

ISU Summer Slam

Image

TH REX

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father