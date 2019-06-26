Clear

China bans all meat from Canada alleging forged customs certificates

Article Image

China is banning all meat imported from Canada, claiming that customs documents were forged. CNN's Anna Coren reports.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, CNN

The Chinese government has announced a suspension on imported meat products from Canada over claims of forged customs documents, the latest sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries.

The Chinese embassy in Canada announced the move in a statement Wednesday, saying the decision had been sparked by the discovery of "ractopamine residues" in a batch of pork sent by Canadian company Frigo Royal on June 3.

Ractopamine is a veterinary drug and feed additive which is banned in mainland China due to concerns over the possible negative effects on consumer health, according to the Hong Kong Center for Food Safety.

It is permitted for use in the United States and Canada, however.

China immediately suspended Frigo Royal's import license but, according to the embassy, a subsequent investigation by Canadian authorities found 188 forged veterinary certificates on exported meat products.

In response, Beijing called on the Canadian government to stop issuing health certificates to meat exported after June 25, effectively cutting off Canadian suppliers.

"We hope the Canadian side would attach great importance to this incident, complete the investigation as soon as possible and take effective measures to ensure the safety of food exported to China in a more responsible manner," the embassy statement said.

CNN has reached out to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for comment.

China is Canada's second largest trading partner after the United States. In 2017, it imported $292 million in pork products to China, according to MIT, although that is likely to have grown following the swine fever crisis spreading across China.

Meat products aren't the first Canadian export to China to be disrupted in recent months. In March, top Canadian agricultural firm Richardson International said that its shipments of canola, a major Canadian export to China, were being blocked.

A top executive at the company told Canadian broadcaster CTV that he believed the move was "politically motivated," an allegation Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang denied.

"It is the Chinese government's responsibility to protect the safety and interests of the Chinese consumers and the agricultural production and ecological security of the nation," he told a news conference on March 11.

Diplomatic relations between Beijing and Ottawa have remained fraught following the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada in December 2018.

Meng faces extradition to the US over allegations she helped Huawei evade US sanctions on Iran. The Chinese government claim the arrest is politically motivated.

Shortly after Meng's detention, two Canadians were taken into custody in China, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

Both were formally arrested in May, accused of gathering and stealing "sensitive information and other intelligence" since 2017. Separately, Canadian man Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who had previously been found guilty of trafficking drugs to China, was rapidly retried in January and sentenced to death.

The Canadian government has joined with human rights organizations to call for the release of Kovrig and Spavor, describing their detentions as "arbitrary."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat Wave Begins!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

All-Star Game Prize Pack Giveaway

Image

Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out

Image

Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Perhaps a late afternoon storm. High: 88°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan

Image

Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team

Image

Terre Haute residents let their voices be heard in listening session

Image

Terre Haute Police Department rolls out 17 new squad cars

Image

60 roosters, hens, and chicks removed from Owen County home after police receive animal neglect, chi

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father