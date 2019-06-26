Clear

Airspeeder: Motor racing series aims to be the Formula One of the skies

Article Image

Airspeeder is the new racing series that takes the excitement of Formula One to the skies.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, for CNN

When Marty McFly arrived in 2015 in 'Back to the Future: Part II', hoverboards, self-lacing shoes and flying cars were the norm.

While the predictions made in the film might have been very optimistic -- self-lacing shoes might be a way off -- the introduction of flying cars might be closer than you think.

This comes after the launch of the 'Airspeeder Mark I,' a low altitude quadcopter aircraft from Australian start-up Alauda Racing.

Conceived and designed over two years by tech and space entrepreneur Matt Pearson, the electric powered Airspeeder will participate in a competitive racing league.

"We've merged an F1 car with a racing drone and turned it into something completely new," Pearson explained.

"It's easier to build a hovering, flying car. What we wanted to do is race and when you want to race, you need an enormous amount of power very, very fast.

"This is a manned, electric multi-copter with a greater power-to-weight ratio than a F1 car or a fighter jet."

Powered by lithium ion batteries, the Airspeeder will reach speeds of over 200kmph.

And most of the drone is custom made. The wooden propellers, the removable 50-megawatt electric motors (equivalent to 80 wall sockets), and the aluminum frame are all designed by Alauda.

The vehicles will also have sensors to prevent collisions and airbags to protect pilots.

Although testing has been with unmanned crafts, the drones will have pilots when the racing begins in earnest and will be completely controlled from within the vehicle.

READ: Volocopter -- the world's first flying taxi

READ: Mercedes-Benz and Porsche to join new Formula E championship

Pearson, co-founder of space start-up Fleet, believes designing vehicles to race in the air is actually easier than the more traditional four-wheeled options.

"The air is actually quite a simple medium to work with so in a lot of ways, we can build a safer sport than has been possible in motorsport over the last century.

"There are things you can do in the air that hasn't been possible in motorsport. There are amazing things in robotics and autonomy that go into our flight control systems that make things safe."

Whilst the final structure of the racing league is unknown -- the new racing series is scheduled to start in 2020/21 -- the rough plans being drawn up already.

The league has chosen a circuit race format -- like Formula One -- rather than a time trial format that will be taken to some of the worlds most exotic locations round the globe in the 'first flying car Grand Prix.'

Ahead of that, the Airspeeder will feature at Goodwood Festival at the FoS Future Lab, which aims to "showcase some of the most exciting and forward-thinking visions of future technology."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

And although you may think it would be easier to have unmanned drone racing, the attraction of having piloted drones is something Pearson believes will attract motorsport fans.

"This is five teams, ten pilots, ten vehicles in a circuit race, head-to-head," he said.

"I think this is going to be the most watchable sport in the world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat Wave Begins!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out

Image

Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Perhaps a late afternoon storm. High: 88°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan

Image

Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team

Image

Terre Haute residents let their voices be heard in listening session

Image

Terre Haute Police Department rolls out 17 new squad cars

Image

60 roosters, hens, and chicks removed from Owen County home after police receive animal neglect, chi

Image

One in custody after three-hour long standoff

Image

Hey Kevin with Paul

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father