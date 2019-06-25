Clear

Shocking image emerges of migrant father and child drowned at the US-Mexico border

Article Image

A horrific photo from the US border with Mexico shows a Salvadorian father and his daughter face-down in the water, having drowned while trying to get to the United States. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.

Posted By: By Natalie Gallón, Ana Melgar and Steve Almasy, CNN

A horrific photo from the US border with Mexico shows a Salvadoran father and his daughter face-down in the water, having drowned while trying to get to the United States.

The young girl is tucked inside her father's shirt, her right arm around his neck as they lie near the shore. They were discovered on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

The short life and long journey of the 6-year-old girl from India who died near the US-Mexico border

The government of El Salvador identified them as Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, Angie Valeria M.

The child was 2 years old, The Associated Press reported.

In the photo, the bodies have come to rest near a river bank where five discarded beer cans and an empty soda bottle sit in the tall reeds. Another beer can floats next to the girl's body.

Salvadoran officials said the father and daughter drowned on Sunday. Their bodies were found Monday.

Salvadoran Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Hill said the government is working with Mexican authorities to repatriate the remains.

She called on those who plan to migrate to the United States illegally to refrain from doing so.

"Our county is in mourning, again. I beg you, to all the families, parents, don't risk it," she said, according to a CNN translation. "Life is worth a lot more."

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

