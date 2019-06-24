Clear

Beyoncé and Donald Glover have us feeling the 'Lion King' love

Watch a new clip of Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," as Nala and Simba.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 1:50 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It's enough to make kings and vagabonds believe the very best.

A teaser of the "The Lion King" remake with Beyoncé and Donald Glover dueting on "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" has the internet in its feels.

Bey voices the character of Nala in the film and Glover stars as Simba.

Can you feel the love for Beyoncé's take on Nala in 'The Lion King'?

The recently released TV spot features the voices of the Grammy winners offering up a really good version of the song composed by Elton John with lyrics from Tim Rice.

Their duet plays during a scene featuring the voice of James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the 1994 original film.

Naturally Beyoncé's die-hard fan base, known as the Hive, was thrilled, but plenty of other people also weighed in on the eagerly awaited "photo realistic" remake.

Jon Favreau is directing the film which also stars Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Billy Eichner, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Disney's "The Lion King," directed by Jon Favreau, hits theaters July 19.

