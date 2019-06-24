5 things to know for June 24: Iran, 2020, Dominican Republic, protests, women's soccer

Looking for the most "Instagrammable" spots in the nation? Well, as they used to say, there's an app for that. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. US and Iran

New US sanctions on Iran are set to be issued today, according to a weekend tweet from President Trump. The President didn't offer up any details on the sanctions, but he did say he believes more sanctions will force Iran to the bargaining table with the US. The world is also still waiting to see what kind of retaliation, if any, the US will dish out after Iran shot down a US military drone last week. Trump ordered a retaliatory strike on Iran late last week, only to call it off at the last minute.

2. Campaign 2020

Pete Buttigieg isn't just a 2020 presidential candidate. He's also the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and he had to focus on his day job over the weekend. Buttigieg pulled himself off the campaign trail to focus on the fatal shooting of a black man by South Bend police. The shooting has inflamed already simmering racial tensions in the city. Buttigieg took part in an emotional town hall last night to talk about the shooting, where angry residents let him have it. He kept his emotions in check (though he was frustrated about being interrupted). He also said he would ask the Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the shooting. How Buttigieg handles this racially-charged incident is important because lack of support from black voters is one of the drags on his campaign right now.

3. Dominican Republic deaths

A 10th American has died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Glen Cove, Long Island, died last week, according to family members. Caruso's sister-in-law said he died after suffering respiratory distress and a possible heart attack. The spate of deaths have some Americans wondering whether they should cancel their upcoming vacations to the country. Dominican officials say the deaths are isolated incidents. CNN has previously reported the deaths could be related to alcohol. Yesterday, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana said it was removing liquor dispensers from guest room minibars. The resort said the decision was made independently and not as a result of two deaths that occurred at its property.

4. Czech Republic protests

Protesters filled a park in Prague in what might be the largest protest in the Czech Republic since the fall of Communism. An estimated 250,000 people demonstrated in Letna Plain park demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. He's accused of fraud and collaborating with Communist-era secret police. Babis, a billionaire tycoon with populist leanings, has denied the accusations. A no confidence vote called for by opposition parties has been scheduled for Wednesday.

5. Women's World Cup

Things are getting serious in France as the Women's World Cup lunges into the quarterfinals. England earned itself a spot in the final eight with a 3-0 win over Cameroon yesterday. But it didn't come without controversy. Cameroon's players staged a series of unprecedented on-field protests over decisions made by Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Host country France is also in the quarterfinals, thanks to a 2-1 extra time win over Brazil. Norway and Germany are in the final eight, too. Team USA's shot at the quarterfinals comes today at noon Eastern Time, when it takes on Spain.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Stranger things

Snoop Dogg won a gospel award. Billy Ray Cyrus dueted with Lil Nas X. Yeah it was that kind of night at the BET Awards. Here are the winners and best pics.

Rest in peace

Judith Krantz wasn't just a best-selling author of racy romance novels. Krantz, who died at age 91, was a journalist for 30 years before publishing her first book.

A novel idea

Find the Mueller report a little tough to get through. Maybe it will be an easier read once it's turned into a graphic novel.

Together again

The modern NBA's popularity really started with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, so it just makes sense they'll share the league's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Slow and steady

This tortoise was detained by Florida police for blocking the road. They let him off with just a warning -- and a selfie.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This has been my life, longer than I've been alive."

Daredevil Nik Wallenda, while crossing New York's Times Square on a tightrope 25 stories above city streets. Nik's sister Lijana also made the nerve-racking crossing between 1 Times Square and 2 Times Square.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2000+

The number of winning tickets for the $7.8 million jackpot in North Carolina's Pick 4 lottery. What were the winning numbers? 0000

AND FINALLY

Get pumped!

Kick start your Monday with this heavy metal cover of Ace of Base's "The Sign." (Click to view)