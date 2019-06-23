Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' is in a medically induced coma

Beth Chapman, the bail bondswoman who starred on the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is in a medically induced coma, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman has confirmed on Facebook.

The Facebook post linked to a Hawaii News Now story saying that Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," Dog Chapman tweeted.

Chapman, 51, starred with her husband on the A&E reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which ran from 2004 to 2012. The show followed Dog, the mulleted bounty hunter, and his platinum blond wife Beth, who formed a ferocious team with other family and colleagues and tracked down bail fugitives.

The show filmed in Hawaii as well as Colorado, and the two got married in 2006 in a season three episode.

The couple then starred in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," a spin-off that aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015.

But in September 2017, they used their Facebook account to announce Chapman had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives" in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year. She was hospitalized in April due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs, and doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure, the couple said at the time.

Despite the diagnosis, the Chapmans announced a new show "Dog's Most Wanted" would soon be coming to WGN America.

"My wife, the love of my life, is fighting for her life, and instead of being at home helping her, I'm out here looking for you," Dog Chapman says in the promo. "So I'm warning you in advance: May God have mercy on you when I catch you. Because I won't."

"You've been warned," Beth Chapman adds.

She has also kept up with fans on her Instagram page, and she posted a photo of herself on June 12 with the hashtag "#CancerWillNotBeatMe".

Beth Chapman raised 12 children with her husband and spent nearly 30 years in the bail bond business, her website states. In 2016, she was elected President of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

Dog Chapman first made headlines in 2003 when he and his son captured Andrew Luster, an heir to the Max Factor cosmetics line, in Mexico. Luster had fled from Southern California to Mexico during his rape trial and was convicted in absentia of raping three women after drugging them and videotaping the act, CNN reported at the time.