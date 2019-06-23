South Bend bar shooting kills 1 person and wounds 8 others the same day as Pete Buttigieg's town hall

A melee at a South Bend bar left one person dead and eight victims injured just as mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gets ready to address issues in his Indiana city.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Kelly's Pub, South Bend police tweeted.

Eight gunshot patients are being treated at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, hospital operating company Beacon Health System said.

Officials have not released any other details about the victims, nor whether a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened the same day that Buttigieg is scheduled to speak at a town hall with South Bend's police chief.

The event, moderated by NAACP South Bend Chapter President Michael Patton, will outline the process for officer-involved shooting investigations.

Buttigieg has touted his leadership of South Bend on the presidential campaign trail. But he's come under criticism in recent weeks after an officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly breaking into cars with a knife in hand.

In response, Buttigieg canceled an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event Monday, as well as a series of fundraisers in California on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has since directed his police chief to order all South Bend police officers to turn their body cameras on when interacting with civilians on duty,