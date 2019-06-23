Clear

Lisa Marie Presley shared a family photo, and fans see an Elvis double

Article Image

Lisa Marie Presley shared a rare family photo on Twitter and Instagram, and her son Benjamin Keough's resemblance to his grandfather, the king of rock 'n' roll, has fans buzzing.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Yes, there's been another Elvis sighting.

Lisa Marie Presley shared a rare family photo on Twitter and Instagram, and her son Benjamin Keough's resemblance to his grandfather, the king of rock 'n' roll, is striking.

"Mama Lion with cubs," Presley captioned the photo.

One follower on Twitter called him an Elvis twin.

An Instagram follower seemed confused by the likeness: "Is that your son?" the follower asked. "Wow, he looks just like your dad."

"Your son is the image of your dad," another wrote on Twitter.

At least one fan, though, thought one of the daughters had the closest resemblance.

"Sorry, internet. Harper's more of a "lookalike' than Ben," someone named Kari wrote, referring to one of the twin girls in the photo.

Resemblance or no, "He's a hunk!," one follower wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley last posted an up-close photo of Benjamin a year ago, an image from 2012.

