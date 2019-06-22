Clear

Colorado got almost 2 feet of snow on the first day of summer

Article Image

Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera reports on the rare Summer snow fall in Montana.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Jay Croft, CNN

Summer solstice, you say? Nearly July? Judging from the almost 2 feet of snow in Colorado, Mother Nature doesn't seem to care.

Snow began to fall Friday just west of Denver at elevations above 7,000 feet. Snow also has been reported in parts of Montana, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.

Steamboat Springs saw 20 inches of snow on Friday, according to CNN affiliate KCNC in Denver. A winter weather advisory is in effect until Sunday morning, so the snowfall could continue.

Norman said, even for the area, snowfall at this point is rare. The last time the city saw snow this late was on June 17, 1928.

But no one seems to be complaining on Twitter.

"Snow in Breckenridge, Colorado!" Jennifer Thompson tweeted.

"Only in Colorado does it snow the first day of summer," one man wrote.

"Good morning it's June 22nd and we just got snow in Colorado," wrote another.

Singer Kelly Clarkson was enjoying it, she tweeted.

"Yes, that is snow in my hand. Snowball fights in June. I love Colorado!"

Steamboat Springs averages 0.1 inches of snow in June, with May 6 being the average last day of snowfall during a typical season, Norman said. This strange snowfall is in part because the atmosphere is warmer and moister than before. At ground level, it's too warm to support snowfall, but more mountainous areas don't have that problem.

Meanwhile, in Florida, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday. Temperatures approached the upper 90s, and heat indexes are up to 108 degrees, according to CNN affiliate WINK.

We'll take a snowball fight, for sure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Image

First Day of Summer

Image

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world