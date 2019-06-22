Clear

A plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Hawaii. All nine people aboard died

Article Image

A small plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Oahu and erupted into flames, killing all nine people aboard, Hawaii authorities said.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 5:20 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Deanna Hackney, CNN

A small plane crashed while on a skydiving excursion in Oahu and erupted into flames, killing all nine people aboard, Hawaii authorities said.

The King Air twin-engine plane went down Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors, the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted.

It was on a skydiving excursion when it crashed, Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel P. Neves said.

When firefighters arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames and they worked to extinguish them. Witnesses saw the plane coming inbound before it went down onto a fence line, away from the runway, Neves said.

"This is the most tragic aircraft incident that we had. We had some helicopters with the military but this is a civilian plane that went down and with that many people on board," Neves told CNN affiliate KGMB.

The names of the passengers have not been released. Some family members were at the airfield when the plane went down, Neves said.

"I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation.

The airfield is a general aviation airport operated by the department under a 25-year lease from the US Army, Hawaii's government website says. The state leases 272 acres of the 650-acre Dillingham Military Reservation and operates the single 5,000-foot runway primarily for commercial glider and sky diving operations.

This is an ongoing story. More updates to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Image

First Day of Summer

Image

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

Image

Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield