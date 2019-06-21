Clear

The moment a toddler heard sound for the very first time

Article Image

A 15-month-old Florida toddler was excited to hear sound for the first time after receiving cochlear implants.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 8:00 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

A'Deja Rivers was born deaf. When she heard sound for the first time after receiving cochlear implants, she was understandably a bit surprised.

The doctors started with some soft noises for A'Deja, who is 15 months old. But her wide-eyed reaction made it seem like she had just heard the most beautiful symphony ever composed, or a salacious piece of gossip.

"It's so thrilling, so moving. When we first start out, we're introducing very soft levels of electrical current," audiologist Shelly Ash of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital told CNN affiliate WFTS. "It just sounds to her like 'beep, beep, beep.'"

After the implant procedure, A'Deja was able to listen to her family's voices for the first time, including hearing her mom sweetly tell her, "I love you."

"It's so exciting," A'Deja's mom Patricia told WFTS.

A'Deja's father and older sister Ja'Lynn also have impaired hearing. Her family decided to try the cochlear implants on A'Deja after Ja'Lynn's proved successful. The family always shows up to doctor's appointments together wearing matching t-shirts, hospital spokeswoman Ashley Roberts told CNN.

Because A'Deja is receiving them at such a young age, her language impairment will only be slightly delayed.

The procedure involves implanting a small electronic device into a person's ear, bypassing damaged portions of the ear and stimulating the auditory nerve, according to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD).

A microphone picks up sound from the environment, and a speech processor selects sounds picked up by the mic. Then, a transmitter converts signals from the processor into electric impulses, which are sent to the auditory nerve. The technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, now even allowing for Bluetooth connection.

People who are deaf or severely hard-of-hearing can be fitted for cochlear implants, NIDCD said. And children can get them as young as 1 year old.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

Image

Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

Image

ISU students to see higher tuition rates

Image

Open Arms Christian Ministries opening its doors to boys in the fall

Image

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Image

'60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

Image

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

Image

Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield