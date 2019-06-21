Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Seth Meyers day drinking with Rihanna needs to happen more

Article Image

Rihanna joined Seth Meyers for a day drinking session that left the late-night host covered in makeup and singing the pop star's hits.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Seth Meyers may want to keep his day job.

He played bartender on his show "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and let's just say his drinks looked less than tasty.

Don't believe us?

Just check out the look on the face of Rihanna who he was day drinking with.

We've been saying Rihanna's name wrong

The cocktails names were parodies of some of her hit songs including "Under my Rum-brella" and "Diamonds in the Rye."

Rihanna wants to be a mom and promises more music coming

But the best - meaning worst - of the group was "We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place" which Meyers made with Veuve Clicquot and a Twinkie.

"You've got to be freaking kidding me," Rihanna said as she looked at the concoction. "You really want me to drink this?! I'm trying to stall so [the Twinkie] can suck up the entire drink and I don't have to do it."

There was a drinking game, love and career advice, pickup lines and plenty of tipsy chatter.

Rihanna also gave Meyers a makeover with some of her Fenty beauty products.

Rihanna is named as the world's wealthiest female musician

"My eye is burning, but this is amazing," he said as she sought to give him a "summer eye."

The segment ends with proof that Meyers both can't hold his liquor and does not know the lyrics to Rihanna's music.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity Walk Saturday Downtown 8am

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A Terre Haute man who beat a retired veteran returns to court for sentencing changes

Image

Increasing clouds, showers and storms. HIGH: 81

Image

Post 346 beats Sullivan

Image

Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

Image

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield