Clear

Court documents detail text messages between Kevin Spacey's accuser and his girlfriend

Article Image

Court documents detail text messages sent by Kevin Spacey's accuser to his girlfriend. Spacey's attorney contends that the messages are missing crucial information.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

Filings made public Thursday in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault case include text messages sent by Spacey's accuser on the night of the alleged incident.

Spacey is accused of indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping an 18-year-old busboy in July 2016 at the Club Car restaurant and bar on the island of Nantucket. He has pleaded not guilty.

A newly released March filing by Spacey's attorney includes screenshots of texts exchanged between Spacey's accuser and his girlfriend on the night of the alleged encounter.

CNN is not naming Spacey's accuser because he is an alleged sexual assault victim.

The screenshots are among the evidence taken from the accuser's cell phone, which has now gone missing.

A Nantucket, Massachusetts, judge ordered the phone be turned over so defense experts can examine it. Police say the device was returned to the accuser's father, but as CNN reported Wednesday, the accuser, his family and their attorney say they cannot recall receiving the phone and are unable to find it.

The screenshots appear to begin mid-conversation, with the accuser writing, "like he's hangin around me in the bar. He got my number and asked me to come out with him."

Over the course of the text exchange, the accuser states that Spacey touched his genitals multiple times. "He pulled my zipper down," the accuser texted his girlfriend, adding later, "Jesus Christ he reached down my pants."

The accuser repeatedly asks for help throughout the conversation, and at one point tells his girlfriend to "check snap," likely a reference the social networking app Snapchat.

In the exchange's one time-stamped text, the accuser writes, "I got the autographs and a hell of a ... story."

Spacey's attorney argued in a court filing that the text messages are incomplete and exculpatory.

"To be sure, the screenshots of the text messages exchanged between (the accuser's girlfriend) and (the accuser) on the night in question are incomplete," attorney Alan Jackson argues in a contemporaneous filing. "There appear to be intervening time periods between each of these texts."

Jackson has argued that exculpatory evidence had been deleted from the accuser's phone before it was turned over to prosecutors.

"The screenshots produced by the Commonwealth suggest that additional communications on (the accuser's) cell phone will reveal the truth: (the accuser) concocted and exaggerated elements of a story to impress his friends," he said.

Prosecutors told Judge Thomas Barrett last month that they obtained a copy of data from the phone, and then returned the device.

Defense attorneys received a CD containing files obtained from the phone, but Spacey's legal team has said the files are insufficient.

"Access to the underlying databases is necessary to perform a proper analysis, including whether messages may have been deleted or to attempt recovery of deleted data," defense expert Sankara Shanmugam wrote in an affidavit.

Spacey's lawyers have argued that they should be allowed to try to recover any deleted data from the phone, which is now missing.

Judge Barrett extended the deadline for turning the phone over until July 8. If the phone is not found by then, the accuser, his mother and attorney must appear in court to testify about its whereabouts.

Neither Jackson, prosecutors, nor the accuser's attorney immediately responded to requests for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A Terre Haute man who beat a retired veteran returns to court for sentencing changes

Image

Increasing clouds, showers and storms. HIGH: 81

Image

Post 346 beats Sullivan

Image

Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

Image

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local teens turn tech waste into art

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield