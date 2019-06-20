Clear
BREAKING NEWS: POLICE: Parke County man set fire to his garage and home before killing himself Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Carrie Underwood, NFL and NBC sued over 'Sunday Night Football' song

Article Image

Carrie Underwood is facing a lawsuit over her "Sunday Night Football" theme song "Game On." The lawsuit claims Underwood plagiarized another singer's song of the same name.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Carrie Underwood, the NFL and NBC have been hit with a lawsuit that accuses them of plagiarizing the "Sunday Night Football" theme song.

Singer Heidi Merrill and three songwriting collaborators filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, claiming she created a song in 2016 called "Game On" and pitched it to Underwood's producer, Mark Bright, who passed on it.

Merrill alleges that Underwood's song of the same name, "Game On," which was played during the opening of "Sunday Night Football" in 2018, is a direct copyright violation of the song she sent over to the country superstar's team a year earlier.

"This is a blatant attempt by a celebrity singer to rip off other artists' work, and it won't be tolerated," Merrill's attorney, Sam P. Israel, said in a statement to CNN. "It's indefensible to steal music created by hard-working songwriters and then broadcast that theft on national television."

A representative for NBC Sports said the network doesn't comment on pending litigation.

CNN has reached out to Underwood and the NFL.

Below is Merrill's song, which the suit says she uploaded to YouTube in 2017.

This is Underwood's "Game On" from "Sunday Night Football" last year.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's been a lot more destructive than in years past,' local park deals with worse vandalism this su

Image

Resident Activities at Westminister Village

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Convoy Coles County Fairgrounds June 29th 8-4pm

Image

Victim in deadly fire identified

Image

Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Crews battle fatal early morning fire

Image

A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield