10 people are shot at a lounge in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police say

Ten people were injured in a shooting outside the Déjà Vu nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Police are looking for what they suspect to be multiple shooters.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, Jason Hanna and Madeleine Thompson, CNN

Ten people were injured in a shooting early Thursday outside a lounge in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown, and police are looking for what they believe are several shooters, authorities said.

Several people -- likely three -- opened fire just before 2 a.m. outside the Déjà Vu nightclub, Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin and Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben said in a joint statement.

"This does not appear to be an indiscriminate shooting; it appears that at least one individual was a target," the joint statement reads, without saying who the target was.

No further details were immediately available about who fired the shots, Allentown police Capt. Bill Lake said. No arrests in the case have been reported.

All 10 people who were shot are expected to survive, Lake said.

Shots were fired from a white Cadillac Escalade SUV around the time the establishment was closing, the nightclub's owner, Osiris Guzman, told CNN.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, saying several people ran as the shots were fired, CNN affiliate KYW reported.

The lounge owner first noticed the Escalade at 1:51 a.m., he told CNN. Guzman saw it on surveillance video, pulling up to the club. It drove around and made U-turns on the block twice, he said.

Gunfire rang out around 1:55 a.m., as most patrons were leaving the lounge, he said.

The vehicle had no license plate, he said.

Witnesses and some shooting victims have been uncooperative with the police investigation, Martin and Alsleben said.

