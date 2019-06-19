Clear

Documentary trailer recalls XXXTentacion a year after his death

Article Image

The estate of rapper XXXTentacion, killed at age 20 in an apparent robbery in 2018, released a trailer for a new documentary about his life.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

New projects are still coming from XXXTentacion a year after his death.

The trailer for a documentary about the slain rapper dropped Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the day he was gunned down in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

XXXTentacion: Fans sang, grieved and left notes at public memorial

The slightly more than 40-second clip finds the performer, who was born Jahseh Onfroy, speaking some eerily prophetic words.

Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death

"There's definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion," he says in the trailer. "This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I'ma tell it."

The 20-year-old was wildly popular with his fans when he was killed.

That has not stopped since his death.

Last week Forbes reported that his single "Sad!" had passed the 1 billion-stream mark on Spotify.

"Now that 'Sad!' has joined that still-exclusive club, XXXTentacion has become the first musician to posthumously see one of their most popular tunes hit the 10-digit mark, a strange feat that no artist aims to snag, but which is a sign that their art is still immensely popular even after they are gone," the publication said.

The rapper's estate also announced a posthumous album is set to come.

No dates have been released for either the new music or the documentary.

Four men were arrested last year in connection with his killing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Strong-to-severe showers and storms ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The controversial debate continues for the Vigo County Jail

Image

Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Image

Showers and storms. Possible strong storms with heavy rainfall. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

POST 346

Image

More storms in the forecast

Image

Greene County leaders sign disaster declaration after weekend storms

Image

Six people were hurt after an accident involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck in Pu

Image

Illinois is cracking down on texting and driving

Image

Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield