Clear

'You Need to Calm Down' may be Taylor Swift's most political move yet

Article Image

Taylor Swift released the star-studded video for her newest single "You Need to Calm Down," featuring a cameo by Katy Perry.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" is a pop anthem for equality and understanding.

The singer debuted a new video for the song on "Good Morning America" Monday in the midst of LGBTQ Pride Month and included a call to action.

"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally," reads an on-screen message at end of the video. "Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org."

The Equality Act, if passed, would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The video features numerous celebrities who identify as LGBTQ, including Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France to name a few.

Some are met by chanting protestors holding anti-gay signs.

Taylor Swift gives surprise Pride Month performance at the Stonewall Inn

The "You Need To Calm Down" video comes just days after Swift gave a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, an LGBTQ rights landmark.

Swift has become more vocal about her politics over the past year. For the first time in her career, she endorsed not one but two political candidates, Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, while they were running for the US Senate and House of Representatives in 2018.

Swift admitted that she'd been "reluctant" to express her political views in the past and credited a shift, "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Wet Week Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

'We've got a tremendous amount of roof damage,' Illinois gets hit with severe storms leaving many ar

Image

Showers and storms, still cloudy. High: 77°

Image

Sunday Night Live Coverage from Greene County

Image

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

Image

Miss Indiana crowned

Image

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Crop for the Cure

Image

Museum marks anniversary of Pullman Strike

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield